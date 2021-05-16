From Tony John, Port Harcourt
Gunmen yesterday reportedly killed five persons in Oyigbo Local Government Area, Rivers State.
This was coming as the Governor Nyesom Wike, announced that some of the gunmen who killed security personnel in the state had been apprehended and would be charged to court.
Sunday Sun gathered that the Oyibo victims were patients with bullet wounds receiving treatment at a medical facility in the area and the nurse who was treating them.
According to reports, four of the victims were allegedly among the group of gunmen that killed seven policemen in the state last week, and fled with bullet wounds.
Unconfirmed report alleged that the five persons were killed by a tactical team of the Nigeria Po- lice, who had stormed the hideout where the fleeing wounded gunmen were receiving medical attention.
The victims were reportedly being treated by a nurse identified as Chichi at a hideout in Oyigbo, when the squad surrounded the building and opened fire.
A source who did not want to be mentioned, said one of the victims who was on drip, upon sensing danger, attempted to scale the fence, but was gunned down by the invaders who besieged the area.
The source claimed that the gunmen who came in two patrol vans and a Sienna car, gained access into the building and killed four persons receiving treatments.
According to the source, the nurse was caught up in the gunfire. The patient-vic- tims were allegedly responsible for the recent murder of seven policemen in co-
ordinated attacks on security formations along the East- West Road and Elimgbu Po- lice Station.
Similarly, a senior security source who craved anonymity, confirmed that the late gunmen were trying to get medical treatment for multiple bullet wounds they sustained during a gun duel with security operatives.
But the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Friday Eboka, told journalists that those who carried out the Oyibo killings were not policemen.
He was quoted as saying: “That matter was reported at Oyibo Police Station. The people involved were not policemen. We heard that
our of them (victims) were taking treatment in a clinic before the unknown armed men stormed there in two Hilux vans and a Sienna (car).”
Governor Wike in a state broadcast yesterday, also announced the relaxation of curfew in Obio-Akpor and Port Harcourt local government areas, as well as Port Harcourt International Air- port; the curfew would now be between 8:30pm and 6am beginning today (Sunday).
He said the measures so far taken by the state government to check the recent security lapses in the state which led to the predetermined attacks on security checkpoints and the resultant killing of some security personnel had yielded positive result.
He said: “Thank heavens, those responsible for the premeditated ambushes and murders of security personnel in the state have been apprehended and are now facing the bitter venom of our laws as none that is proven to be criminally liable will escape the fury and crushing impact of justice.
“We wish to reassure every citizen and resident that we are able, willing and ready to act directly and decisively, and at any time, with the full weight of our government to forestall every security threat to our state from any person, group or quarters.”
