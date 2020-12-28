From Rose Ejembi Makurdi

At least five persons were killed in two separate gun attacks in Katsina-Ala and Gwer West Local Government Areas of Benue State yesterday.

While two persons were killed following a suspected cult war in Naka, headquarters of Gwer West Local Government Area, three others were said to have been killed in the home of a politician in Katsina-Ala town, Katsina-Ala Local Government area of the state in the early hours of yesterday.

Sources from Naka area, who did not want their names in print, disclosed to newsmen by telephone that the rival cult group stormed the High Level area of Naka and shot sporadically, killing two people and injuring many others.

The situation, according to our sources, who spoke by telephone, caused residents of the area to scamper for safety while some, thinking that herdsmen were responsible for the attack, ran into the bush that night.

“We all took to our heels when we heard the gunshots. Some of us slept in the bush till morning.

“By the time we returned this morning, we heard that two people were killed while others were injured,” one of our sources said.

Our correspondent also gathered that the late night’s attack on Katsina-Ala town happened at Hon. Ianna Jato’s country home, Nagu community, where three people were killed, houses burnt and property destroyed.

Police public relations officer in the state, Catherine Anene, who confirmed the report, said the incident happened around 1am on Sunday.

She said: “On 27/12/2020 at about 1am, a gunshot was heard in High Level area of Naka town and police officers were deployed to the area.

“Two persons were arrested at the scene of crime while two young men were found in a pool of blood. Victims were rushed to hospital but confirmed dead.”

Anene disclosed further that five more suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack, adding that investigation was already in progress.

The police spokesperson also confirmed the attack by unknown gunmen in Kastina-Ala town where she said three persons, a man, his wife and their child were killed.