Gyang Bere, Jos

At least five persons were killed by gunmen at Nzharuvo community in Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State late Thursday night.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the community at 9pm on Thursday and opened fire on people in a shop where noodles are cooked for sale, leaving four persons dead including a 43-year-old woman, Asabe Samuel, who was the business owner.

A resident of the community and member of International Committee on Nigeria, Xhyongo Nebanat gave the names of those killed in the noodles shop as Asabe Samuel, 43, Audu Anadu, 48, Shedrack Joe, 25 and 67-year-old secondary school teacher, Gideon Tuhku.

Nebanat noted with dismay that after the operation at the noodles shop, the bandits proceeded to another shop where they killed 35-year-old Iba Adi.

He lamented that the attack took place few meters away from a mobile police base in the community.

“Last night at about 9pm gunmen suspected to be herdsmen attacked a vulnerable community in Miango District of Bassa LGA and killed five people; four were killed in a shop and they were customers who came to eat Indomie noodles and one person was killed in another shop behind.

“This killing has continued despite calls on the Nigerian authorities to protect innocent lives and properties. Yesterday this same community gathered to mourn the killing of about 42 children and several adults in the villages and today another attack came which has increased the number of orphans in the community”, Nebanat stated. Deputy Majority Leader of Bassa Local Government Area, Hon. Tigale Ikre who narrowly escaped death had his vehicle’s rear tyres deflated by bullets.

Ikre, who hails from the community said he was returning from a meeting at about 9pm when he had gunshots, before escaping from danger. “I just came back from a meeting and I was trying to park my car when I heard two gunshots, I stopped browsing to see what was happening, and then I heard rapid gunshots, that was when I knew that something was wrong.

“When I got to the noodles shop, I saw two men in black and they started shooting directly at me, I escaped the scene and as I was just approaching a road barricade, I saw two people who were running after me and eventually they shot my car tyres.”

The Executive Chairman of Bassa Local Government Area, Hon. Chindo Gona described the persistent attacks in Miango communities as unfortunate and called on Federal and the State government to intervene.

“These killings are getting out of control, we have been talking and condemning these attacks but it has continued, we have decided to hand over our fate to God, he is the only one that can fight this battle for us, we know that certainly those who are behind the killings will soon be exposed”, he added. Plateau Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ubah Gabriel confirmed that five persons were killed in the attack and said the State Police Commissioner had visited the scene and mobilized more troops to maintain peace and order while investigation has commenced to unravel those behind the killing.