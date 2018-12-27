Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than six persons were ambushed and killed by suspected armed men, on Wednesday night, in Puju village at Fan District of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Daily sun gathered that the victims were attacked while returning from a birthday party in a neighbouring village. In the melee, two persons were inflicted gunshots injuries.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Mathias Terna Tyopev, who confirmed the attack to Daily Sun on telephone, said the five persons killed in the attack had been buried.

He explained that the injured two persons are responding to treatment at Barkin-Ladi General Hospital.

“A group of people who were returning from a birthday party were attack at Puju village in Fan District of Barkin-Ladi by gunmen and five persons were killed, and they were buried on Wednesday morning. Two persons were injured and they are receiving treatment at General Hospital, Barkin-Ladi.”

He said investigation has commenced to unravel those who carried out the dastardly act to face the full wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, three persons were reportedly killed when gunmen attacked Mafeng Hotel in Gwol in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area.

The victims had all been buried by the communities.

A former Secretary to the Government of Plateau State and Plateau North Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Rufus Bature, condemned the attack and urged security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

Hon. Bature, in a statement through the Media Director of his Campaign Organisation, Hon. Ayuba Pam, appealed to the good people of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area to remain calm and report any suspicious movement of strange persons in their localities to security agencies for prompt action.

He condoled the bereaved families and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Bature, however, sued for peace in Barkin-Ladi and the entire northern Senatorial District for development to strive.