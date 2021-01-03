From John Adams, Minna

Armed bandits continued their onslaught on Niger communities as they attacked two local government areas of the state, leaving six people dead and three others kidnapped.

Five people were killed at Babban- Rami village, while one person was killed at Sabon Rijiya both in Mashegu Local Government Area of the state.

Also in Bosso Local Government Area, three girls were abducted from their house in Barakuta in the Bosso Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the first incident at Sabon Rigiya occurred on Thursday at about 11.30 am, while the kidnap case at Barakuta in Bosso Local Government Area occurred on Friday evening. Those killed at Baban-Rami, according to eyewitness, were returning from their farms in a Toyota Canter after harvesting some grains when they were waylaid by the gunmen and shot.

It was said that the bandits who were riding on motorcycles raced after the vehicle and sporadically shot at those in the vehicle, killing five of them with one person escaping with gunshot injuries.

They had earlier flagged down the vehicle but the driver was said to have refused to stop.

According to the report, the bandits did not go with the harvested grains after killing the farmers. The person killed at Sabon Rijiya was also shot by the bandits. The raid at Barakuta village in the Bosso Local Government Area took place at about 8 pm on Friday according to our source.

The bandits were said to have invaded the community and shot sporadically. In the ensuing confusion, the three ladies were taken away by the gunmen.

The police could not be reached for comments. However, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, confirmed the story and condemned the attack on innocent farmers by armed bandits.

Matane said the Niger State government was on top of the situation.