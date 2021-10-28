The Police Command in Kogi State has confirmed that six people were killed with some houses burnt by unknown gunmen in a Monday morning attack on Bagana community of Omala Local Government in the State.

The Commissioner of Police in Kogi, Idrisu Dabban, confirmed the incident to newsmen after a visit to the area.

Dabban had assured the people that the command, under his watch, would put every necessary machinery in motion to put an end to the frequent communal clashes in the area.

The Commissioner of Police also assured that necessary measures would be taken to forestall resurgence of the clashes in the local government.

The attackers were said to have gone straight to the palace of a traditional ruler, Chief Anyebe Salifu, whose stool was classified as third class only a fortnight ago.

A witness, Yakubu Salifu, who is also the son of the traditional ruler, said the assailants invaded the community at about 7:30am, when most of the youth in the community had gone to the farm, and headed straight to the palace of the traditional ruler.

They (assailants) were said to have set the palace ablaze and, in the process, shot and killed three people, including one Madam Achebe Alih, popularly known as Mama Teacher.

Members of the community were said to be returning home and gradually settling down from a quasi exile, having escaped and relocated to other communities after similar hostilities earlier.

A reliable source said the attackers, who were possibly linked to a clan, opposed the ascendancy of the traditional ruler and had planned to disrupt his coronation.

The plan was, however, leaked to Chief Salifu, forcing him to suspend the ceremony, but the attackers went ahead to attack the palace.

They were alleged to have completely burnt down his palace, car and other properties as well as properties of notable political leaders and traditional rulers and close family members.

This reportedly led to reprisals, more killings and arson.

