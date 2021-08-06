From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A 65-year-old man, Mr. Nathaniel Onwe, from Ishielu in Ishielu Local Government Area (LGA) of Ebonyi state was yesterday shot dead by gunmen.

The gunmen also injured his 25-year-old wife.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident occurred at their house around 9pm on August 2.

The gunmen, it was further gathered, shot the man on his chest and shot the wife on the leg. The hoodlums, however, did not steal anything from the couple.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident.

She said: “Around 9:30pm, two unidentified gunmen invaded the house of one Nathaniel Onwe, aged 65, and his wife who is 25 years. While they were discussing the sit-out in front of the compound, gunmen shot him on his chest and also shot the step-mother on the leg.

“They abandoned the victims in a pool of their blood and escaped into the bush from the backyard where they came from.

“Neighbours rescued the victims to FETHA 2, but Mr. Nathaniel Onwe could not make it, he was confirmed dead. His remains have been deposited in a mortuary.

“SUPOL Ishileu said he mobilised the area and combed the bush where the incident took place, but he could not arrest the gunmen.

“The second victim is responding to treatment in the hospital. Efforts are ongoing, seriously, to track down the suspects, and the Commissioner of Police, on hearing the matter, was not happy. He directed the immediate transfer of the case file to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for discreet investigation.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.