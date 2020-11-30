Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Security agencies have reported that no fewer than seven persons have been killed by gunmen in southern part of Kaduna State.

Six persons were said to have been killed yesterday in Ungwan Bido village, and one other on Saturday in Ungwan Pah village, all in Jema’a Local Government Area of the state.

The gunmen were said to have equally injured four others, just as they also kidnapped two children as well as set four houses ablaze during the Governor Nasir El-Rufai has ordered investigation into the killings.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

He said: “Security agencies have further reported that Ungwan Bido village was attacked today, Sunday, November 29, 2020, where some local residents were killed and four injured. Two children are missing.

“The military further stated that three persons were arrested from Ungwan Pah and Ungwan Bido villages of the same local government area

“The military on Saturday, November 28, 2020, reported to the government that one herder, Isiyaka Saidu, of Ungwan Pah village of Jema’a Local Government Area was killed by unknown persons with deep knives cuts on his head. The military further stated that three persons were arrested from Ungwan Pah and Ungwan Bido villages of the same local government area.

Houses of four citizens were burnt by the attackers.”

Meanwhile, El-Rufai has sent condolences to the families that lost their loved ones and prayed for the repose of their souls. He also wished those that sustained injuries speedy recovery.

The statement added: “Kaduna State government appeals to security agencies, traditional rulers and community leaders to continue to work with the state government to sustain the community peace building efforts being supported by the Kaduna State Peace Commission.

“The state government has directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to, as a matter of urgency, provide relief materials to citizens whose houses were burnt as well as those injured in the attack. “