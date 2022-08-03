From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Umuafom, Orogwe community in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State has been thrown into deep mourning after gunmen reportedly invaded the area, killed seven local security guards on duty and left two other residents seriously wounded.

A source from the community said the gunmen, who came in two vehicles and a motorbike, at about 9:30pm, took the guards unawares and shot them in separate locations. While four of them were said to have been shot dead at a building not too far from a hospital, the other three were shot at a new building in the area called Corpers’ Lodge.

The source further disclosed that two others also fell victim to the gunmen while trying to run for safety. One of the victims, a commercial motorcyclist, who was shot in the leg and dispossessed of his bike, was said to be receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owerri, while the other victim was given a machete cut.

Meanwhile, there was a heavy panic in the community yesterday, following the attack by the gunmen as some of the residents were temporarily leaving their abode for safety.

When contacted, the State police spokesperson, Mike Abattam, confirmed the incident. He, however, said he could not ascertain if those killed were security guards at the time of filing this report.

But he assured that the police were already on the trail of the suspects even as he pleaded with the community to remain calm.