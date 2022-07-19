From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Protests erupted yesterday, in Otulu community in Oru East council area of Imo state, following the killing of seven youths by gunmen, while returning from a wedding ceremony.

Daily Sun gathered that the President General of the community, Nnamdi Agbor, allegedly accused the operatives of Ebubeagu (Imo state government vigilance outfit) as responsible for the killings. It was learnt that the incident, which happened on Sunday, has thrown the Otulu community into mourning and palpable fear.

The victims, it was learnt, were returning to their community, Otulu, in Oru East local government area of the state from Awomama, in the neighbouring Oru West LGA, when the Ebubeagu operatives allegedly opened fire on them, killing seven of the wedding guests.

Agbor, who spoke to Daily Sun, said that seven people died on the spot.

He said: “Our people were coming back from Awo Omamma, around 7pm, after a traditional wedding. Ebubeagu operatives saw them on motorcycles and opened fire on them. As I speak to you, we have recovered seven dead bodies who are our people. Five are still missing. Two are critically injured and hospitalised, while the other person, who sustained minor injury, has been discharged.

“This is very unfortunate. Our people are angry. They are protesting. There was no cause for the killing. They were just riding home when the Ebubeagu security outfit opened fire on them. This has never happened before.

“We have reported the incident to the security agents. The commissioner of police and the commander of the 34 artillery Brigade Command Obinze have visited. The DPO is also assisting. I have reported the killing to the member representing us at the parliament.

“The celebrant is Chijioke Nnanna. Those arrested are Uchenna Orjiribeka, Chido Ekesinachi and Nnamdi Ekesinachi. Those in the hospital are Oluebube Agbor and Thank God Iheukwumere. Those who were killed are Chigozie Obinwa, Ozioma, Chikere Anyadioha, Ifechi Ekesinachi, Emeka Ekesinachi, Aboy Ihegboro and Chijindu. Five people are still missing.”

The Spokesperson of the state police command, CSP Micheal Abattam, confirmed the incident and disclosed that investigation had commenced into the incident.