David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Administrative Secretary of Nnobi Welfare Association in Nnobi, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Mr.Vincent Uzoagbala, 72, was on June 16 gunned down by suspected assassins in front of his house at Awuda quarters of the town.

According to the third son of the deceased, Mr. Afamefuna who witnessed the incident, an 18-seater bus pulled up in front of his (son’s) shop outside their compound. He said that the vehicle started moving forward and backward as if the occupants were looking for someone, a development that aroused his curiosity.

He said he decided to stand by to watch what was going on. According to him, the vehicle eventually stopped in front of his shop and two men came out and requested for a can of Coca-Cola and another can of Sprite drink.

“As I went in to bring the drink, two others came out of the vehicle and then ordered the only customer in the shop to stand up and face the wall. While some were with me, two others were in my other shop where they held my boy hostage and some others mounted sentry at the gate leading to our compound. I then asked them what the problem was because I thought they were security agents.

They said that I should follow them. But I told them that if it is for me to follow them, I should, first of all, inform my father who was inside the compound. Just then my father showed up,” he narrated.

He said as soon as his father appeared, one of the men gave a sign to another one carrying a gun and that before he knew what was happening, he pointed the gun at his father and shot him at a close range and his father died.

He said thegunmen seized his phone as one of them removed the Plasma Television set on the wall and two packs of can coke he bought which he was yet to put in the deep freezer.

Afamefuna explained that as they were about to enter their vehicle, he overheard one of them who looked like their leader asking the one that shot his father to go ahead and shoot him as well, a situation that gave him the instinct to runaway, despite the odds.

He noted that if the gunmen were armed robbers, they would have asked for money and other valuables and possibly ransacked the whole place.

On whether his father was having a dispute with people, he replied that he did not know and that if there was one he is not aware of it. He also said that he had no problem with anybody because if he had, they would have killed him first as he was the first to be seen.

A community leader and former Assistant Director of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), a resident of the area, Barrister Lawrence Enyi Eze Udoka Nnobi lamented what he called a total collapse of security in the community. He said that the security situation in the area was very porous and called on the appropriate authorities to do something urgently to checkmate the security lapses.