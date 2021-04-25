From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Eight security operatives have reportedly been gunned down by unknown armed men, in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The incident occurred on Saturday night, along the Omagwa/Isiokpo/Elele Owerri road, in the area.

Daily Sun gathered that among the security personnel were three soldiers, three from Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and two Nigeria Police Force.

According to the information gathered, the perpetrators, numbering over 50, carted away the rifles belonging to the security personnel.

The yet-to-be-identified gunmen were said to have attacked the Customs in Elele and burnt their operational vehicles; while the soldiers were attacked in Omagwa.

Meanwhile, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), has confirmed the incident, but, declined comment on the casualty.

Omoni, in a statement from the Police Command, said information at his disposal was sketchy, adding that normalcy has returned in the area.

He disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, CP Friday Eborka, has ordered thorough investigation into the attack, with a view to arresting those behind the operation.

The spokesman of Rivers Police Command added that security agencies have increased a joint security patrol to arrest the fleeing gunmen.

Omoni stated: “I can confirm the attack on security personnel along the Omagwa/Isiokpo/Elele Owerri Road. Details sketchy.

“The CP has launched a full scale investigation into the dastardly attack with a view to arresting the perpetrators and bringing them to justice.

“Meanwhile, the area is calm with reinforced and increased joint patrols of that stretch and other areas in the State by the security agencies.

“So far, the State is calm and secure and no cause for alarm”.