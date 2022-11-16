From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than nine members of a family have been killed by gunmen in the Maikatako community of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the community on Tuesday night and started shooting sporadically, leaving nine persons dead.

A community member confirmed that the incident occurred at about 9:30 am when the villagers were going to sleep.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Alfred Alabo confirmed the incident and said police are going after the assailants.

He noted that the police are on top of the situation, working round the clock to track the perpetrators, adding that details of the sad incident will be made public.