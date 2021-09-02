No fewer than nine persons were in the late hours of Tuesday night allegedly killed and scores injured by unknown gunmen who attacked Bagana community in Omala local Government Area of kogi State.

One of the survivors said that the gunmen invaded a provision shop in the village and opened fire, killing four persons on the spot.

He added that the attackers shot sporadically and many people who were running for their safety were hit by stray bullets.

He disclosed that he counted five dead bodies from his hiding, including a man popularly known as Barrister, a diesel oil dealer and a dispensary staff of the Local Government Health Centre at Ogba, residing in Bagana.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, DSP William Aya, said one Usman Salifu called the DPO on phone around 9.30pm, on Tuesday, and said that his shop had been attacked by gunmen, leading to the death of his sales boy, Bashir Sule, and three other customers, while scores sustained various degrees of injury. He added that on receipt of the distress call, the DPO mobilised his men to the scene and evacuated some of the injured to the hospital for treatment, adding that the force had commenced manhunt to bring the perpetrators to book.

He said peace had returned to the village and assured the people to return home to continue with their legitimate businesses.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.