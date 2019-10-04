Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Gunmen on Thursday killed about nine soldiers during a retaliatory attack on the security men in Sunke village in Anka local government area of Zamfara State.

According to a witness accounts, the gunmen in their dozens on motorcycles arrived the village and began shooting at the soldiers stationed in the village leading to the death of about nine of them.

The sources added that the soldiers were taken unawares by the gunmen who from all indications were out only for the troops as they left without attacking other people in the village.

A highly-placed government source said the attack seemed to be a retaliation one on the earlier killings of repentant bandits by the soldiers in recent time.

“Soldiers killed some of the repentant bandits and they (their colleagues) vowed to avenge the killing. The repentant bandits mobilided their men and raided the army formation in the village,” he said.