From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The representative of Aguata II Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon Okechukwu Okoye, who was abducted about six days ago by gunmen, has been murdered.

Okoye, popularly known as Okey di Okay, was abducted last Sunday by gunmen at about 1730 hours. He was Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s kinsman.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Press secretary to the governor, Christian Aburime, when contacted, confirmed the incident saying that the governor would issue a statement on that very soon.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, had confirmed the abduction of the lawmaker, saying that efforts were being made to rescue him.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“There was an incident along Aguluzigbo and our men upon getting there were able to recover a Sienna bus suspected to be belonging to the alleged abductors of a man who was later identified as an honourable member representing Aguata Constituency.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“We also recovered a Lexus Jeep suspected to be belonging to the victim. We have launched an operation to rescue the abducted honourable member”, he had said.

But on Saturday night, stories emerged that the lawmaker had been killed. There were stories that he was beheaded. They said that the head was dropped at a motor park by his killers.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .