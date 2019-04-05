Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Suspected gunmen have reportedly killed a Bursar of the Akure Diocese of the Anglican Church, Mr. Gabriel Abiodun.

Abiodun was reportedly killed, yesterday morning, at his residence in Alagbaka area of Akure, shortly after returning from bank.

He was said to have been pursued to the diocesan office, located at Alagbaka, after which he was gunned down at his residence.

The deceased, according to a source, had gone to the bank earlier in the day to collect money meant for the church.

Sources said his remains have been evacuated and deposited at the morgue by the police.

Security has also been beefed up in the area, as sympathisers thronged the diocesan secretariat in Alagbaka, Akure.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state, Femi Joseph, said the perpetrators of the devilish act would be arrested soon.