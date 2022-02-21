From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Gunmen, yesterday, reportedly killed an operative of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital.

The operative was killed when the gunmen attacked an NDLEA team on duty along the Ezzamgbo axis of the Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway, yesterday morning.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Daily Sun gathered that another operative reportedly sustained serious injury during the attack.

It was gathered that the location of the attack was close to a military checkpoint along the expressway.

A credible source said the incident happened at about 3am, yesterday.

The source further disclosed that the gunmen also collected one rifle from the officers. They also set ablaze an NDLEA patrol Hilux Van.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The source said: “On February 20, 2022, Sunday morning, at about 300hrs, at a drug checkpoint along Enugu- Abakaliki Expressway, at Ezzamgbo, unknown gunmen attacked drug law enforcement agents and shot two drug officers on duty.

“One officer was killed while the other one was shot on the leg which fractured his leg. One rifle collected, one patrol Hilux Van burnt. The names of the victims have not yet been disclosed.”

Spokesperson of NDLEA in Ebonyi State, Mr. Audu Benji, said he was in a meeting and would get back to our reporter after the meeting.

He was yet to do so hours after the meeting even as he refused to take subsequent calls or reply to messages.

Police spokesperson, Loveth Odah, could not be reached for comment.