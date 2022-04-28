From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

An All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain, Mr Sunday Frank Oputu, was, on Tuesday night, assassinated at his residence in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

The deceased, a founding member of the APC was said to be in the house with his brother, while his wife and children had left for a night vigil, when the gunmen killed him.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The assailants were said to have scaled the fence of his residence located at No. 1 Jonah Street, Bay Bridge, and shot him severally from his bedroom window.

He was said to have been rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, but he was pronounced dead as he had been fatally injured by the bullets. The Bayelsa State Police spokesman, Mr Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, said his body has been deposited at the mortuary, while the police have commenced investigations.

He appealed for calm, noting that the Command would do everything within its power to ensure that the culprits are arrested and brought to book.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Meanwhile, Governor Douye Diri has condemned the killing of Oputu, stressing that killing cannot be an option to settle scores. Diri, who spoke at the 73rd State Executive Council meeting, called on security agencies to go after the assassins and their sponsors, and ensure that they are brought to book.

In a related development, suspected hoodlums have burnt down the country home of Federal House of Representatives member, Hon Fredrick Agbedi, in Aghoro, Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Agbedi, who is caught in the web of the community leadership tussle is alleged to have taken sides with one of the factions, making him a target of attack. The arsonists were said to have destroyed household items and carted away some before setting the house on fire.

Sources said a contingent of policemen had been deployed to the community to prevent a breakdown of law and other.

Meanwhile, Governor Douye Diri has condemned the action of the arsonists and directed the Bayelsa State Police Command to apprehend the perpetrators. Diri, who also called for the manhunt of the assassins, assured that those behind the dastardly act will be unmasked and made to face the wrath of the law.