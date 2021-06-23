From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

CHIEFTAIN of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Bamidele Isibor, has been killed by gunmen.

The APC leader was shot along Ifon-Imoru road in Ose Local Government Area of the state while returning to Imoru after a political function.

State publicity secretary of the party, Mr Alex Kalejaiye, confirmed the incident in a statement, yesterday.

He said Isibor, who was a member of the State Executive Committee of the party, was attacked in company of others, on his way from Imoru to Ifon and died from gunshot wounds on Monday.

“The party condemns the violent attack on its stalwart which led to his painful exit at the time the party is warming up for its congress. The security challenge has been a major focus of the APC led government in Ondo State, for which so much has been done. The attack on Isibor and others has again underscored the need for every stakeholder to support the security initiative of the state government to stamp out all forms of criminality.”