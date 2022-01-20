From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Gunmen, on Tuesday, shot dead the youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, Kelvin Ezeoha, and one other party chieftain.

Daily Sun gathered that the assailants, numbering about seven, stormed the venue of a reconciliation meeting of the party around 6pm and opened fire on party faithful.

Members of the party in Ward III, Obeagu Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area, were in a meeting called to reconcile all factions of the party in the ward, as part of the ongoing effort to unite all members of the party in the state.

A party chieftain, who was at the meeting, confirmed that the factional chairman in the local government, Monday Ogbonna, was kidnapped, while another member was critically injured during the attack.

According to him: “The meeting was underway when gunmen invaded the venue and shot our immediate past chairman and the current state youth leader, Kelvin Ezeoha. One other person that I don’t know his name was shot dead, while Monday Ogbonna, a factional chairman of the party in our council area, was abducted.

One person is lying critically ill in the hospital from the injuries that he sustained during the attack. We don’t know his fate as he was seriously injured.”

The source said the motive for the attack was not known, as people were confused whether it was politically motivated or the handiwork of hoodlums enforcing IPOB’s sit-at-home order.

Enugu State APC caretaker committee chairman, Mr. Ben Nwoye, when contacted, said, “I can’t comment on the issue now because I am devastated.”

Ezeoha was elected the youth leader of the party during the last state congress of the APC at the party’s secretariat in Enugu.