From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, Kelvin Ezeoha, and one other party chieftain were on Tuesday shot dead by gunmen in Enugu.

It was learnt that the assailants numbering about seven stormed the venue of a reconciliatory meeting of the APC around 6 pm and opened fire on party faithful.

Members of the party in Ward III Obeagu Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area were in a meeting called to reconcile all factions of the party in the ward as part of the ongoing effort to unite all members of the party in the state.

A party chieftain who was at the meeting confirmed that its factional chairman in the local government, Monday Ogbonna, was also kidnapped while another member was critically injured in the incident.

“The meeting was underway when these men invaded us and shot our immediate past Chairman and the current state Youth Leader, Kelvin Ezeoha. One other person I don’t know his name was shot dead while Monday Ogbonna, a factional Chairman of the party in our council area, was kidnapped.

“One person is lying critically wounded at the hospital and we don’t know his fate.

The source said it could not be ascertained if the killing was a case of political assassination or handwork hoodlums enforcing IPOB’s sit-at-home order.

The state Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, Ben Nwoye when contacted said “I can’t comment on this now, I’m so devastated.”

The late Kelvin Ezeoha was elected the state youth leader of the party during the last state congress of the party held at the party’s secretariat in Enugu.