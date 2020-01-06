John Adams, Minna

Armed bandits numbering about 30 yesterday morning killed four soldiers and injured three others in an ambush in Sarkin Power in Munda Local Government Area of Niger State.

The four soldiers are a captain who led the soldiers in the operation, a staff sergeant and two corporals. Some civilians were also said to have been killed in the attack.

The soldiers were said to have responded to a distress calls from Gwar community in Munya local government that armed bandits had invaded the community and were carrying out raid from house to house, shooting sporadically into air.

The soldiers, on receiving the distress call, quickly mobilized from their base in Zazzaga community and headed to Gwar accompanied by some armed policemen in their armored vehicle.

However, before their arrival in the community, the bandits were said to have taken to their heels but the soldiers decided to trail them unknowing that the bandits had laid ambush.

On sighting the soldiers, the bandits opened fire and killed the captain on the spot while the remaining soldiers engaged them in a gun battle, which lasted for almost one hour.

Three other soldiers were killed and their two Hilux vans burnt by the bandits.

The bandits also went away with the soldiers’ machine gun.

The soldiers were over powered by the bandits, who a source close to the community, said were about 30 and invaded the community in about 10 motorcycles.

The Chairman of Munya local government, Alhaji Mohammed Garba Dazz, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent, said the bandits held the community hostage for several hours before the soldiers arrived.

He said he personally provided logistics to the soldiers before they left for the operation, saying that both the soldiers and the police were over powered due to the large numbers of the bandits.

“One hour after they left for the scene, they came back with bullets holes in their armored vehicle and the glass shattered.

“As I speak with you now, they have killed four soldiers and three others seriously injured. They have also burnt the Hilux van of the soldiers.

“The bodies of the soldiers have been brought to the Sarkin Power police station and am just from there. That is all I can tell you for now,” he said.