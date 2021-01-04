From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Gunmen yesterday killed a 42-year-old male hairstylist, Adam Eguwese, in Sapele area of Delta State.

Eguwese was shot by his assailant right in front of his saloon along the new road by Otite Road Junction in Sapele at about 12.45pm in what is suspected to be a case of assassination.

His killing came on the heels of the murder of another artisan, a generator mechanic identified as Kelvin Asoboro also killed by gunmen in Ughelli area of the state.

Asoboro’s attackers were said to have shot four other person’s during an operation that lasted over 45 minutes.

In the Sapele incident, the assailants who were masked, arrived the saloon in an unregistered blue Toyota corolla car and one of them alighted and shot the victim.

A source volunteered: “Adam was sitting outside his barbing saloon when the numberless blue corolla came. A man holding a shot gun approached him and shot him.

He (Adam) ran into the shop and the gunman went after him and shot him again at the entrance of his shop before he got into the corolla and drove away.”

It was gathered that the victim was still conscious while he was being rushed to the Sapele Central hospital but was referred the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH) in Oghara.