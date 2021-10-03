From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

A businessman identified as James Innocent was reportedly shot dead at his residence in Ibagwa-Ani, in Nsukka local government area of Enugu State by yet to be identified gunmen.

The incident happened at the early hours of Friday, October 1, which the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) also declared as sit-at-home in the South-East zone.

Narrating the incident to our reporter who was in the company of the member representing Nsukka West Constituency in the Enugu House of Assembly, Hon Emma Ugwuerua and the Administrator, Nsukka West Development Centre, Mr. Dominic Ajibo, that paid condolence visit to the deceased family, a close family source who spoke under anonymity said the assailants invaded his house at about 4am and dragged him out of his room after attempts to lure him out failed.

The source said that the gunmen on arrival reportedly told the deceased that some criminals were looting his provisions’ store, which is few metres away from his house, but he refused to yield to their antics.

According to the source, “when he refused to open his door, his assailants released about two to three gun shots, shattered the alumaco window of the room and used dynamite to force the iron door open.

“They dragged him out of the room and shot him dead. After they had gruesomely murdered him, they released two gunshots again and went away”, the source said.

Daily Sun gathered that the deceased hailed from Taraba State while his wife, Lami James Ifeoma, hails from Ovoko, in Igbo Eze-South local government area, also in Enugu State.

Meanwhile, the incident has been reported to the police at Okpuje Division, while his body was deposited at Bishop Shanahan Hospital mortuary, Nsukka.

However, when contacted, Mr. Daniel Ndukwe, the Enugu State Police Public Relation Officer confirmed the incident and said that it has to do with a reported case of suspected assassination. He added that investigation has commenced to ascertain those behind it.

In another development, unknown arsonists on Friday set fire on some sections of the Nsukka West Development Centre Secretariat building, damaging property worth milions of naira.

The Administrator of the Centre, Mr. Ajibo, said the entire building would have been razed if not for the intervention of some good spirited individuals who came to the rescue of the building.

According to him, some farmers who were in there farms and the early passers-by that saw smoke emitting from the building rushed to the scene and quenched the fire.

He commended the people for their help and appealed to the Enugu State government to come to the assistance of the Centre, especially with regard to rebuilding the affected sections of Secretariat and also providing the burnt furniture.