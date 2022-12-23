By Our Reporter

A businessman from Nnobi community in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State has been killed by gunmen.

According to sources, the businessman was killed in the town yesterday in his vehicle while his son who was in the vehicle with him was abducted but was later released.

One of the sources narrated that the deceased was trying to reverse his vehicle to take an alternative route to his destination when he noticed that there was an obstruction on his way.

While turning his vehicle, the assailant walked up to him and shot him dead in the vehicle. They also took his son away but later released him at another location.

The deceased, who is said to base in Onitsha, was reportedly preparing for the marriage ceremony of one of his children that would be taking place very soon.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, could not be reached for comment on the sad development.