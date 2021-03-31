From Rose Ejembi Makurdi

Gunmen suspected to be members of the slain Benue militia warlord, Terwase Akwaza, alias Gana gang, have reportedly attacked a Catholic Church at Aye-Twar Village, Agi Centre, in Katsina-Ala Local Government area of Benue State.

The gunmen were said to have killed a reverend Father and injured three other parishioners during the early morning attack.

Daily Sun gathered from local dwellers that the armed bandits stormed the community and went straight to the church where they opened fire on parishioners.

“By the time the dust settled, our priest was found dead, while three others were also injured,” our source, who did not want to be named, said.

“However, security agencies, including the military and the police were alerted, and they responded immediately and mobilsed to the village. They are still on the trail of the bandits as I speak to you,” Chairman of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, Alfred Atera, confirmed, yesterday evening. Also, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the report and gave the name of the deceased priest as Rev. Fr. Nguban Fanen. The body has been deposited at General Hospital Kastsina-Ala, while a joint operation of Police and other security agencies are on the trail of the hoodlums,” Anene said.