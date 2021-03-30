From Rose Ejembi Makurdi

Some gunmen suspected to be gang members of the slain Benue militia warlord, Terwase Akwaza alias Gana have reportedly attacked a Catholic Church at Aye-Twar Village, Agi Center in Katsina-Ala Local Government area of Benue State.

The gunmen were said to have killed a Reverend Father and injured three other parishioners during the early morning attack.

Our Correspondent gathered from locals that the armed bandits had stormed the community and went straight to the church where they opened fire on parishioners.

“By the time the dust settled, our priest was found dead while three others were also injured.

“However, security agencies including the military and the police were alerted and they responded immediately and mobilzed to the village. They are still on the trail of the bandits as I speak to you,” our source who did not want to named said.

Chairman of Katsina-Ala Local Government area, Alfred Atera confirmed the report to newsmen on Tuesday evening.

Also, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene confirmed the report and gave the name of the name of the deceased Priest as Rev. Fr. Nguban Fanen.

“Attack on St. Paul’s Catholic Church , Aye-Twar village, Agu centre Kastina-Ala LGA by bandit s is confirmed. Rv. Fr. Nguban Fanen lost his life during the attack.

“The Corpse has been deposited at General Hospital Kastsina-Ala while a joint operation of Police and other security agencies are on the trail of the hoodlums,” Anene said.