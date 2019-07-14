TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Community Development Community Chairman of Choba, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Lawrence Igwe, and Chief Oriji Azuh, have been shot dead by armed men.

Our correspondent gathered that one Iyke Wordu also sustained serious bullet wound in an attack from yet-to-be-identified gunmen terrorising Choba axis of Port Harcourt.

A source within the community, Nelson Woke, who confirmed the killings, said the victims were killed during sporadic shooting that lasted for hours in the area.

Woke said Wordu, who sustained bullet wound, was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the remains of the CDC chairman and Chief Azuh, who until his death, was in charge of carrying Choba deity during worship of their oracle, have been deposited at the mortuary on the order of the police.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), confirmed the incident to journalists.

Omoni added that investigation had commenced to track down the perpetrators of the heinous act.

He said: “Yes, we can confirm that gunmen attacked and killed the Choba CDC chairman and one other and escaped.

“But, investigations are on by the order of the State Commissioner of Police, to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and brought to book,” PPRO stated.