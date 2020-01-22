Linus Oota, Lafia

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani militia yesterday invaded Abebe community in Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, and killed a church leader, Mr. Augustine Avertse, his father, Pa Akaa’am Avertse and two others.

The gunmen, who were said to be armed with sophisticated weapons, invaded the community at about 10pm, shooting eratically and forcing residents of the community to scamper for safety.

Augustine Avertse, who was the leader of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Abebe, and his father, Pa Avertse Akaa’am, were reportedly shot at close range while trying to escape into a nearby bush. Also killed on the spot were Uwongul John Akodi and Monday, who was said to be a visitor to the community, while Mr. Vitalis Adam and Friday Gboko escaped with gunshot injuries and are receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Obi.

One of the survivors, Adam, who spoke with our correspondent from his hospital bed in Obi, said the attack was unprovoked as there had never been any misunderstanding between the community and the Fulani herdsmen living around the area.

Another survivor asserted that the gunmen might have been on a mission to rob a member of the community of the over N200,000 realised from selling farm produce in the afternoon of the fateful day.

He said: “But the confusion is that if the attackers were on a mission to rob, why didn’t they take away anything, including the money found in the pockets of some of their victims?

“I think the incident is a sign that another round of crises between farmers and Tiv herders in the southern senatorial zone of the state is about to commence, if care is not taken.”

President of the Tiv Youth Organisation in the state, Comrade Peter Ahemba, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Lafia, alleging that the unprovoked attack was a calculated attempt by enemies of peace to cause crises in the area.

According to him, it was unfortunate that, while the Governor Abdullahi Sule administration was working hard to ensure peace in Nasarawa State, some selfish individuals were working hard to sabotage government’s efforts.

Ahemba commended the prompt response of the authorities of Keana LGA, security operatives in the area, the traditional institution and other stakeholders. He also called on Tiv youths to remain calm in the face of provocation.