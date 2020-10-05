Pricela Ediare, Ekiti

Gunmen have killed a cleric, Pastor Kayode Ogunleye, and dumped his body in a forest on the Aramoko-Ijero-Ekiti highway in Ekiti State.

Sources revealed that Ogunleye was shot dead while trying to harvest banana on his farm.

The sources also revealed that the deceased worked with the All Christian Fellowship Church and until his death was a staff of Ekiti West Local Government Area in the state.

One of the sources who didn’t want his name in print, described the killing of Ogunleye as barbaric and urged security agencies to fish out the killers.

The Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Sunday Abutu, said “it is a suspected case of murder and investigation is ongoing.”