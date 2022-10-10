From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than seven people were killed by suspected bandits in three communities of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The attack also left the community leader dead, while several households were displaced in Takai, Kunet and Kulias communities in the council area.

Member representing Mangu/Bokkos Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Engr Solomon Bulus Maren, condemned the attack and called for re enforcement of security in the affected communities. He described the persistent attacks on innocent communities as crimes against humanity.

Maren explained that three communities of Bokkos local government area were attacked within the week and seven people were gruesomely killed, including community leaders. He said unleashing terror on the poor people was another attempt by the wicked groups to set the state ablaze.

He described the increasing waves of attack on citizens as barbaric and called on security agencies to swing into action and apprehend those behind the killings. He appealed to the state government, the police and Operation Safe Haven to step up security in Bokkos local government and bring the attackers to book.

Maren said the citizens deserve to be protected by security agencies to enable them to survive and live a peaceful life. While sympathising with the families and victims of the attack at Takai, Kunet and Kulias, he called for the protection of the citizens.

Also, gunmen yesterday attacked Inyi Divisional Police Headquarters in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The attack led to the death of a police officer and a civilian who was said to have come to the station to lodge a complaint. The gunmen also set the station ablaze. A witness said the attackers were six in number and came in two vehicles.

“The gunmen numbering six stormed the station and opened fire. The incident caused a serious pandemonium, but they (the gunmen) were telling the passers-by not to worry that they didn’t come for them.

“After several minutes of heavy shooting, they set the one-storey building ablaze. As I’m talking to you now, the station is on fire. When they left the scene, we counted two dead bodies on the floor. They must have been hit by bullets because we know one of them and he is not a police officer. They came with two vehicles, silver and black coloured,” the witness narrated.