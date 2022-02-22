From Chijioke Agwu, Abakiliki

Gunmen have shot Mr Sunday Idenyi, a former coordinator of Ngbo East Development Centre in Ohankwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

He was reportedly shot Monday night in his country home Amofia Ngbo.

Sources in the area said he was shot seven times by the gunmen who stormed his resident with AK-47.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, could not be reached for comment at the time of filing the report.

But the security consultant to the state government, Mr Stanley Okoro-emegha, when contacted, told our correspondent that the confirmation of the incident was under the duty of the police.

“Just exercise patient by calling back the state police public relations officer, because she is the one that is supposed to confirm it,” he said.