Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Karma Agagowei, a councillor representing Ward 6 Sagbama Council Area of Bayelsa State, has died from gunshots he sustained while returning from a party congress in Yenagoa.

He was attacked by gunmen on Opolo Road while returning from a People’s Democratic Party ward congress on Saturday night.

Agagowei was taken to Gloryland Hospital and Federal Medical Centre, Yenogoa, but was allegedly denied treatment for lack of a police report.

He died shortly afterwards.

Another person, who was with Agagowei at the time of the incident, was attacked with machetes by the hoodlums but escaped with injury.

Spokesperson for the police in Bayelsa, Asinim Butswat, said the command had not been briefed on the incident.