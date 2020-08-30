Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A serving councillor in Bayelsa State, Mr. Karma Agagowei has been shot dead in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

Agagowei representing Ward 6 Sagbama Council Area of Bayelsa State was on Saturday evening accosted by some gunmen along Opolo road while returning from the Peoples Democratic Party ward congress.

According to investigations the deceased who was shot multiple times was rushed to two different hospitals Gloryland Hospital and Federal Medical Centre, Yenogoa, but was denied treatment for lack of a police report.

He was about to be taken to another hospital when he died.

The deceased political associate who was with him in the commercial tricylce at the time of the incident, was attacked with machetes by the hoodlums but fled with the injury.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa Command, Anisim Butswat, said the matter has not been reported to the Police