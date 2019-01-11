Tony Osauzo, Benin

Gunmen have reportedly shot dead a couple, their only son and granddaughter allegedly over a piece of land.

The man whose identity was simply given as Edebiri and his family members were said to have been killed at their residence at Ugbogun village in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State.

Two of his daughters who were in the room when the gunmen opened fire, were said to have narrowly escaped death.

Elder brother to the deceased, Pa Osaretin Oteh, while narrating what happened, gave indication that his brother might have been killed for refusing to give his land to the Community Development Association in the village.

He disclosed that despite the ban on CDAs in the state, their activities were still on in the community, adding that his late brother refused to allow the CDA members take possession of the land.

One of the daughters of the deceased, Sandra, while giving account of the incident, said the gunmen pointed a gun at her head and demanded money, phones and jewelries.

She said she heard gunshot and opened her eyes to see her parents and sibling dead, revealing that her father had informed them about a threat to his life but they did not take it seriously until the gunmen struck.

Sandra’s sister, Princess, added that the gunmen fired at all of them in the room to ensure that they were killed, “saying they killed our father, mother, brother and my niece. We want the police to find the killers.”

The bodies of the victims have been reportedly deposited in a morgue.

Spokesman of the Edo State Police command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, could not be reached for comments at the time of filing this report.