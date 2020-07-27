Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Marauding gunmen have reportedly murdered a security guard attached to Delta State High Court in Asaba, the state capital.

The unknown gunmen were said to have invaded the court premises on Sunday and carted away a soundproof Mikano power generating set after killing the security guard.

The deceased, popularly known as Dogo, was found in the pool of his own blood by workers who had resumed on Monday morning.

The court workers raised alarm after discovering the corpse of the security man.

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command later came to remove the remains.

Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the incident, adding that the deceased had been deposited in the mortuary.

She said: ‘They stole the soundproof generator at the High Court, in the process, the gateman was killed.

‘Investigation is ongoing to arrest the suspects. Our men have swung into action.’