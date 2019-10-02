Ben Dunno, Warri

A principal officer of Sapele Local Government Legislative Arm, Chief Venture Kagbude, has been shot dead by gunmen suspected to be assassins.

Chief Kagbude was a majority leader in Sapele council legislative arm and also doubled as the Chairman of Okirighre community in Sapele Local Government area.

He was shot at close range by assailants who ambushed him at about 6pm on Tuesday along the Sapele-Effurun-Warri road.

He was said to be returning from Okuoke community along the Sapele-Effurun-Warri road where he had gone to inspect a house he was building for his mother when he was ambushed by the gunmen.

The lawmaker who was also the Chairman of HOSTCOM in Sapele council and until his death, he was one of the leading light against ritual killings and cult-related activities in the area.

He was married with two wives.

Multiples sources close to the Sapele council chairman, Hon Eugene Inoaghan, confirmed the incident to our reporter.

Sources disclosed that the council had already visited the bereaved family and vowed to ensure that the culprits were apprehended and prosecuted.

While also confirming the killing of the lawmaker, the Director of Asaba and Osubi airports, Austin Ayemidejor, described the deceased as a peaceful man.

Ayemidejor said: “It is a sad news, a young man who dreamt to build a better society was cut short by gunmen; he would be surely be missed.”

Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr Yinka Adeleke, said the command had intensified investigations into the case

He assured that no stone would be left unturned in bringing the perpetrators to book.