From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Two sons of traditional leader in Orhuworun, Udu Local Government Area of Delta State have been shot by unknown gunmen.

The rampaging gunmen also opened fire on the mobile policeman attached to the local chief after laying ambush for their victims around Alaka area of Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state, where the hoodlums also kidnapped another victim.

While the policeman died on the spot, one of the chief’s son reportedly gave up the ghost in the hospital on Sunday.

Local sources said the bandits rained bullets on the yet-to-be identified deceased mobile policeman who was providing protection for the civilian victims.

The victims were on convoy with Mercedes Benz GLK (EPE 289 FB) and a Range Rover SUV when the hoodlums struck.

The gunmen, on highlighting from their vehicle, immediately rained bullets on the mobile policeman who was on the front-seat of the Range Rover before killing the owner of the Mercedes Benz GLK.

After killing the two victims, the gunmen forcefully moved the other occupant of the Range Rover to their own vehicle and sped off to unknown destination.

The incident was said to have caused serious tension around the Alaka and Jakpa Junction area of Effurun as vehicular movement was also grounded.

Eyewitnesses told our correspondent that both the mobile policeman and the driver of Mercedes Benz GLK died on the spot.

One of our sources claimed that the gunmen carted away the official rifle of the deceased cop.

However, on hearing of the development, some youths in Orhuwhorun town took to the streets in protest.

Contacted on Sunday, acting Public Relations Officer of the state police commen, DSP Bright Edafe said he was not aware if anybody was kidnapped but that there was an attack on two sons of a local chief which led to the death of one of them a police officer.

Edafe stated that the matter was being investigated with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.