From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Gunmen yesterday killed the former traditional ruler of Mkpunando Aguleri, Alex Edozieuno, along Ezu Bridge, Otuocha in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Edozieuno was one of the monarchs suspended last year by Governor Willie Obiano for visiting President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja with the international oil mogul, Prince Arthur Eze. He was subsequently dethroned.

The former monarch, 62, was killed alongside his driver, Chukwuemeka, around 10am. It was not clear what led to the killing suspected to be an assassination.

In a trending video, the monarch was shot in the head and dragged into the nearby bush while his driver who was equally shot in the head was left in the vehicle.

Confirming the ugly development, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ikenga Tochukwu, a deputy superintendent of police, told Saturday Sun that the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Tony Olofu, had visited the crime scene.

“He described the incident as man’s inhumanity to man and ordered immediate investigation to the incident.

“The exhibits recovered from the scene, included one Lexus 470 with registration number, Aguleri-1, belonging to the victim and some expended ammunition. Meanwhile the bodies have been deposited to mortuary,” the PPRO said.

