Noah Ebije, Kaduna

In fresh attacks in Kaduna State, gunmen killed the district head of Gidan Zaki, Mr. Haruna Kuye, his son, Destiny Kuye, and 11 others yesterday. They were killed in their residence at Gidan Zaki, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.

This was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

“The military under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven has informed the Kaduna State Government of the killing of the district head of Gidan Zaki, Mr. Haruna Kuye, and his son, Destiny Kuye in the early hours of today (Tuesday, November 17, 2020). They were killed in their residence at Gidan Zaki, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.

“The district head’s wife, according to the military, sustained machete wounds on her hand while his daughter had a gunshot wound on her finger.

“The security report further stated that the act was carried out by about five men wielding AK-47 rifles and machetes, who also tried to burn the house and a vehicle.

“The military added that three empty cases and a live round of 7.62mm special ammunition were recovered at the scene. Troops in collaboration with other security agencies are carrying out investigations and trailing the assailants.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the killings as evil and violation of the sanctity of the human lives by enemies of peace who must be fished out and made to face the wrath of the law.

“Security agencies have also reported attacks in Giwa LGA where armed bandits attacked Fatika, Kaya and Yakawada villages. Two persons were killed and some kidnapped.

“In another development, security agencies have updated the Kaduna State Government with information regarding Monday’s attack at Albasu village of Igabi Local Government Area.”