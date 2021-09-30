From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen literally set Anambra on fire yesterday, leaving in their trail blood, sorrows and tears. By the time the dust settled, Dr Chike Akunyili, widower of the late former Director General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof Dora Akunyili, and five others were killed.

Dr. Akunyili alongside his driver and police escort were killed at Afor-Nkpor junction, Idemili North LGA, the old road leading to Awka-Enugu from Onitsha.

A team of police operatives attached to Aguata Area Command at about 2pm, yesterday, while on routine patrol duty along Ezinifite/Igboukwu road, were also attacked by hoodlums riding in two unmarked Sienna vehicle and a Toyota Hummer bus.

The hoodlums set the patrol vehicle ablaze and fled the scene though no life was lost.

Similarly, there was a gun attack on a member of the public at about 5pm along Oko road, Ekwulobia.

The criminal elements set the vehicle of the victim ablaze, leaving him with a bullet wound and escaped. The victim was rescued and taken to hospital where he is responding to treatment.

In a related development, at about 4pm same yesterday, gunmen shot a man in an attempt to snatch his SUV along Agulu Road.

The attackers abandoned the victim and the car and fled. The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital, but was confirmed dead by doctors on duty. The body was deposited at the hospital and the said vehicle recovered.

Also, gunmen at about 5pm, along Nkpor round about, without any provocation, attacked and shot a Police Inspector attached to a VIP. He was quickly rushed to the hospital but was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. The assailants also beheaded a yet to be identified man and fled the scene.

Further details on the killing of Dr Chike Akunyili revealed that prior to the tragic incident, he just left the venue of an event organised by the University of Nigeria Alumni Association (UNAA), Onitsha Branch, who hosted the 59+1 Founders Day and inauguration of Prof. Dora Akunyili Memorial Lecture/Award.

Sources said that his vehicle was stuck in a traffic gridlock at the Afor Nkpor junction, and his police escort wanted to clear the road, unknown to him that some masked gunmen parked their vehicle and took strategic positions in the junction.

The gunmen fired the policemen clearing the road and also shot Dr Akunyili whom they probably thought was a big politician or government official, directly in the face as he opened the door and wanted to move out of his jeep.

Confirming the incidents, Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Command, Ikenga Tochi, said the Commissioner of Police, Tony Olofu, had visited the scenes and called for calm as police collaborates with other security agencies to decisively deal with the perpetrators.

He said the CP assured that the Command remained committed in enhancing public safety and peace in Anambra.

Meanwhile, irked by the gruesome murder of Dr. Chike Akunyili, Igbo youths, under the aegis of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has called upon the governors of the South East zone, traditional leaders and other stakeholders to rise and protect Igbo land against incessant political killings.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.