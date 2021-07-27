From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Divisional police Officer of Omuma police divisional headquarters in Oru East council of Imo state has been killed by gunmen who invaded the Omuma governor Hope Uzodimma’s community.

This was just as the police has arrested eleven of the gunmen while six were neutralised during the operation.

Also, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, Abutu Yaro, has warned that bandits with penchant for sporadic incursion from neighbouring states should keep off the state or face dire consequences.

The spokesman of the Imo state police command, Michael Abattam disclosed on Tuesday said that armed bandits who were driving in a convoy of three vehicles were repelled in Omuma Town in Oru East council area of Imo state.

He also disclosed that the Divisional Police Officer, of Omuma Police Division CSP Fatmann Dooiyor Fatemann lost his life in the operation .

Said He : “On 26/7/2021 at about 1620 hours, armed bandits in convoy of three vehicles were repelled in Omuma Town in Oru East LGA of Imo State.

According to the Area Commander, ACP Benjamin Abang of Omuma Area Command, who stated that, based on information received that bandits were sighted moving in convoy into Omuma Town, he immediately alerted the ever active tactical teams of the command who swung into action, ambushed and lunched a surprised attack on the convoy of the bandits which resulted to the neutralisation of six of the bandits while, eleven (11) of them were arrested to the station . Unfortunately, the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Fatmann Dooiyor paid the supreme price. ”

Abattam further disclosed that the tactical teams later recovered the three vehicles which were abandoned by the bandits to the station which includes, two Toyota Highlander SUV vehicles with registration numbers Abia MBL 517 AT and LAGOS , JJJ 984 EL respectively and a milk colour unregistered Lexus Jeep to the station.

He also revealed that the command’s tactical teams and Special forces led by ACP Evans Shem are combing the bush for possible arrest of the bandits that fled into the bush .

