From John Adams, Minna

With barely 24 hours after Niger state confirmed the killing of scores of gunmen across local government areas of Munya and Mariga, the gunmen replied with the killing of a Divisional Police Officer in Nasko Police Station in Magama local government area of Niger state Chief Superintendent of Police Umar Dakingari.

Also killed in the attack were two other policemen in the division, including four members of the local vigilante.

The attack occurred on Tuesday morning when the gunmen were said to have invaded the divisional headquarters when the policemen and local vigilante were planning to counter an earlier attack by the terrorists who infiltrated the local government headquarters after their raiding parts of Kebbi state.

It was lesrnt that the DPO got wind of the planned assault by the gunmen and immediately started mobilising his men for the counter offensive unknown to the Policemen that the terrorists have already surrounded the station.

The gunmen immediately launched at attack on the police station killing those officers as they shot in discriminatory at them.

All the arms and ammunitions belonging to the force were carted away by the rampaging gunmen.

The State Police Commissioner Mr Monday Bala Kuyars when contacted on phone confirmed the incident and the death of the DPO.

Niger state Commissioner for Local Government and Internal Security Mr Emmanuel Umar when also contacted confirmed the incident.

Umar said armed security men have been sent on the trail of the terrorists.

Meanwhile communities in Shiroro local government area of the state have resumed the payment of Levy to gunmen as part of agreement to enable return to their home to continue their farming business.

Each of the affected communities are said to be paying N3million each as levy to the gunmen to allow them return home after they were sack over three months ago.

However, Gofa, Kutako and Nakurna communities had their Levy rejected by the gunmen who accused them of killing their people during one of their (gunmen) invasion, and this has sent fears into the people of possible reprisals attack by the gunmen.

The people have continue to suffer untold hardship in their various Internal Displaced People (IDPs) camp, hence their decision to go into agreement with the gunmen so as to return back home.