Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Gunmen yesterday, killed the driver of a popular transport line in Benin City and kidnapped all passengers in the bus.

It was gathered that the passengers were traveling to Abuja from Benin.

Similarly, the chairman of Esan Central Local Government Area, Edo State, Prof. Waziri Edokpa was also kidnapped along Benin-Ekpoma road.

The whereabouts of the passengers are unknown as at press time.

Daily Sun gathered that the ugly incidents which has become a recurring decimal in the state followed by the spate of insecurity has forced the council chairmen from Edo south into a closed door meeting with the Edo State Commissioner of Police , Johnson Babatunde Kokumo to find a lasting solutions to the problem.

The people are calling on the police authority to deploy the mobile policemen recently posted to the state and cause them to resume their full operations of saving lives and property of the citizens of the state.

All efforts to get the views of the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, proved abortive as he refused to pick his phone calls.