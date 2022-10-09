From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

A Deputy Superintendent of Police and and Inspector attached to the Umuna Divisional Police Headquarters in Onuimo council area of Imo state have been killed by gunmen.

It was learnt that the deceased police officers who were on a stop and search in the front of the Divisional police headquarters were gunned down by gunmen in a military uniform and operating in a black Hilux Vehicle and immediately sped off.

It was equally gathered that the incident had caused pandemonium in the locality as other motorists had abandoned their vehicles and scampered for safety.

According the source , ” the police officers who had blocked the road on a stop and search this morning. But unknown to them the black Hilux van with about five men in military uniform were not actually soldiers but bandits as the opened fire on the unsuspecting police officers and in the process killed the DSP and the Inspector and sped off before the other officers who had taken to their heels could react.

He added, the incident caused pandemonium as motorists quickly abandoned their vehicles and scampered for safety “.

However, as at press time , the Spokesman of the Imo state command , CSP Michael Abbattam as neither picked calls nor text message from our correspondent.