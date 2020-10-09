Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Unknown gunmen yesterday killed an unidentified couple in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The lifeless bodies of the couple who hail from Amuzu Nkpogoro Community in Afikpo North LGA were discovered by youths of the area at their farmland.

A source from the area said the couple

went to the farm on Thursday but did not return to their home by nightfall.

This prompted the youths of the area to raise a search party for them which led to the discovery of their lifeless bodies on Friday morning

“This morning their dead bodies were found, packed together in a farmland and the people promptly reported the matter to the police who have commenced investigation”.

“The youths of the area who went in search of the couple are now at the Police Division, Afikpo North waiting for the DPO ” the source noted.

Police Commissioner in the state, Philip Maku confirmed the incident.

“We have an incident where a man and his wife went to farm but could not return. We are investigating to find out who did the act. Anybody with useful information on the perpetrators should contact the police”, he said.