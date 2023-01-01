From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Gunmen have killed Mrs. Urenwa Kalu, wife of Ebubeagu commander in Afikpo South local government area of Ebonyi state, Mr.Kalu Chima.

Police Public Relations Officer for Ebonyi command, Chris Anyanwu, confirmed the incident in a statement,adding that the gunmen also set the Ebubeagu commander’s house ablaze.

Anyanwu said the incident was reported to the command by the Ama-Etiti Youth leader,Mr. Nnachi Mba, on Sunday Morning.

He said “a report filed in by CSP Ayodele Umujose, the Divisional Police Officer, Afikpo-South Division, Ebonyi State, has it that the Ama-Etiti Amaoso Edda Youth Leader, Nnachi Mba, reported that, at about 0230hrs of 01/01/2023, the house of the Afikpo-South Ebubeagu Commander, Oyeku Kalu Chima located at Owutu Edda, was attacked and set ablaze while his wife Urenwa Kalu Chima was shot dead.

“It has not been established meantime, who perpetrated the dastardly act, however, the said Ebubeagu Commander alleged that it was one Okporie Ashango and his cohorts that did it.

“The Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State Police Command, CP Aliyu Garba has directed that immediate investigation be activated by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge the State Criminal Investigation/Intelligence Department (SCIID) to unravel those behind the crimes.

“Further to that, detectives of the SCIID and operatives of the Command’s Tactical Teams have taken over proceedings in the area as the CP orders that the perpetrators must be fished out and brought to book pronto.

“It is rather unfortunate that mischief-makers are still fomenting fracas in the State in spite of the grace of witnessing a new year”