From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Gunmen on Friday killed a member of the Ebubeagu operative at Mkpuma- Ekwa-oku axis of Izzi local government area of Ebonyi state.

It was gathered that the victim identified as Mr Sunday Izhikpa, was killed at his duty post Friday morning.

Reliable sources said the murdered Ebubeagu member was a native of Nduakparata Igbeagu in Izzi LGA of the State.

One of the sources who pleaded anonymity added that the corpse had been deposited in the mortuary.

“He was gunned down at his duty post at Mkpuma-Ekwa-oku in Izzi this morning. His corpse had been evacuated from the scene where the incident took place to the mortuary” he said.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Ebonyi command, Chris Anyanwu, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abakaliki.

Anyanwu however said the details of the incident will be relayed to the press in due time.