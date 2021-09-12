From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A Pastor with ECWA church, Reverend Silas Yakubu Ali, of Kibori-Asha Awuce, in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna state was on Sunday killed by unknown gunmen.

A report said Reverend Ali departed for Kafanchan on Saturday, and was not heard from until his corpse was found by a search party early on Sunday.

A statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said, “ Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government the killing of Reverend Silas Yakubu Ali, Pastor of ECWA Church, Kibori-Asha Awuce, in Zangon Kataf LGA, by unknown assailants.

“The report stated that Reverend Ali departed for Kafanchan on Saturday, and was not heard from until his corpse was found by a search party early on Sunday at Kibori community, near Asha-Awuce, where he was apparently attacked and macheted to death.

“The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai expressed deep sadness at the report of the killing, which he described as horrifying and cruel. The Governor offered prayers for the repose of the soul of the cleric.

“Going further, Governor El-Rufai sent his condolences to the family of Reverend Silas Yakubu Ali, and to the ECWA Church in Kibori-Asha Awuce, as he prayed for God to grant them fortitude and comfort over this sudden and painful loss.

“The Governor urged security agencies to intensify efforts towards apprehending the perpetrators of the heinous killing, while appealing to members of the community to maintain calm.

“Security agencies are conducting investigations in the general area”.